A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions HealthWND HEALTH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Cause of death released for 'Grown Ups' and 'All My Children' actor

His fiancée says 'severe case of COVID' may have contributed to his demise

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 16, 2024 at 8:45pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Alec Musser, right, and his fianceé, Paige Press (Courtesy Paige Press)

Alec Musser, right, and his fianceé, Paige Press (Courtesy Paige Press)

(FOX NEWS) -- New details have emerged about the death of 50-year-old "All My Children" actor Alec Musser.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office has determined that Musser died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest, according to a press release. A representative told Fox News Digital the medical examiner ordered a toxicology report but that the results were not available.

According to the release, there were no contributing conditions to Musser's death.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Man boobs' warning: Enlarged breasts raise risk of early death
ABC News cancels New Hampshire Republican primary debate
Air-freight rates could spike as Red Sea attacks disrupt shipments via sea
Report: COVID-vaccine maker monitored popular critics of the jab
Witches and druids rejoice as pagan addresses Scottish Parliament for first time
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×