Cause of death released for 'Grown Ups' and 'All My Children' actor

(FOX NEWS) -- New details have emerged about the death of 50-year-old "All My Children" actor Alec Musser.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office has determined that Musser died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest, according to a press release. A representative told Fox News Digital the medical examiner ordered a toxicology report but that the results were not available.

According to the release, there were no contributing conditions to Musser's death.

