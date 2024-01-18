Chauvin mom: 'He's locked up like an animal'

On Nov. 24 of this past year, one-time FBI informant John Turscak stabbed former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin 22 times at the FCI Tucson prison where both were housed.

In their continued persecution of Chauvin, now 47, for his role in the death of George Floyd, prison officials have made Chauvin's life even more miserable than it was prior to the stabbing. "It was like he was the perpetrator," Chauvin's mother, Caroline Pawlenty, told me.

While he recovers, Chauvin is locked away in a small windowless medical unit. The only real difference between his cell and a standard one is the steel procedural table in the middle with a rail on its side for easy handcuffing.

The only regular human contact Chauvin has is with the guards who open his door to give him his meals. He is allowed one 10-minute phone call a week.

While in the general population before the stabbing, Chauvin had access to TV, the internet and the library. He had a tablet for games and the like, could rent movies and exercised daily, running 10 or so miles a day.

The last time Caroline saw her son before the stabbing he had a tan. When she visited him earlier this month, she was "horrified" to see him looking so gaunt and pale.

He never leaves "the infirmary" and, until her visit, had not been outside or received any natural light since November.

He suffers from some nerve injury from the attack, which causes him to him limp when he walks around the room.

The last few months have been a nightmare for Chauvin and his parents. Caroline learned about his stabbing only through an Associated Press article.

It horrified her that the prison contacted Minnesota's racist attorney general, Keith Ellison – his relationship with the Nation of Islam cost him the DNC chair – before anyone contacted her.

"He was duly convicted of his crimes," said Ellison after the stabbing, "and, like any incarcerated individual, he should be able to serve his sentence without fear of retaliation or violence."

In truth, Chauvin was anything but duly convicted. The medical examiner, Dr. Andrew Baker, was coerced into adding "neck compression" to Floyd's pathology report to cover up the real cause of Floyd's death.

Said Dr. John Dunn, who has followed this case from the beginning, "I knew when I read the autopsy that Dr. Baker was deceitful by intention, failing to properly declare the likely cause of death as from natural causes, most likely cardiac arrest from cardiac arrhythmia due to excitement and his very bad heart documented in the autopsy."

Floyd had severe coronary artery disease and an enlarged heart from high blood pressure. The fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system did not help either.

Keeping a low profile, Mrs. Pawlenty attended her son's trial every day. What disturbed her most was to see the Minneapolis police chief Medario Arradondo lie on the witness stand about the maximum restraint technique (MRT) Chauvin and his colleagues used to control Floyd.

Accusing Chauvin of murder, Arradondo insisted that the Minneapolis police were never trained in MRT. Caroline wanted to scream. She had the copy of her son's training manual with a fully illustrated description of the MRT procedure.

A frightened judge refused a change of venue, and a frightened jury convicted Chauvin of murder. Turscak stabbed him once for every year he is to spend in prison. He chose "Black Friday" as execution day to show his support for Black Lives Matter.

If not exactly hopeful, Caroline Pawlenty is relentless. She calls the prison every day questioning the treatment of her son and demanding answers as to why he has been treated as he has.

The recent film by Liz Collin, "The Fall of Minneapolis," has opened up a lot of eyes about the flagrant injustice done to Chauvin and his colleagues.

The reluctance by prominent Republicans – including those in the Pawlenty family – to take up Chauvin's cause has not helped, but Derek and his mother have been heartened by the increased attention from everyday people around the world.

Chauvin was offered up as sacrificial lamb in the summer of 2020. The riots that ensued scared corporate America into accepting a rigged election.

The Democrats promise much more of the same this summer. So police are advised not to do what Chauvin did on that fateful day in May 2020 – volunteer to work on a day he wasn't scheduled.

In woke America, no good deed goes unpunished.

