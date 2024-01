(FOX BUSINESS) -- The iconic chewing gum Fruit Stripe will be discontinued, its manufacturer Ferrara Foods announced this week.

The candy company, which also produces Red Hots and Runts, told FOX Business that the move was a "difficult decision."

"We have made the difficult decision to sunset Fruit Stripe Gum, but consumers may still be able to find the product at select retailers nationwide," a spokesperson said.

