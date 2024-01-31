A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
American Culture Wars Diversions Faith U.S.WND CRIME
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Christian who beheaded satanic statue at Iowa Capitol charged with hate crime

'My conscience is held captive to the word of God, not to bureaucratic decree. And so I acted'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 31, 2024 at 8:11am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
A satanic display for Christmas on display in the Iowa state Capitol in December 2023. (Video screenshot)

A satanic display for Christmas on display in the Iowa state Capitol in December 2023. (Video screenshot)

(DES MOINES REGISTER) -- A Mississippi man who admitted to destroying a statue of the pagan idol Baphomet at the Iowa Capitol has been charged with a hate crime.

The statue was part of a display organized by the Satanic Temple of Iowa under state rules allowing religious displays in the Iowa Capitol during the holidays. The installation drew strong criticism from state and national leaders, including Gov. Kim Reynolds and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis. On Dec. 14, the centerpiece of the display, a figure depicting the horned deity Baphomet, was "destroyed beyond repair," according to the Satanic Temple of Iowa.

Michael Cassidy, a former congressional candidate from Mississippi, was charged the following day with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor. The Lauderdale, Mississippi, man told the conservative website The Sentinel that “My conscience is held captive to the word of God, not to bureaucratic decree. And so I acted.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







State reverses policy permitting changing driver's license to match gender identity
Biden classifies Martha's Vineyard, elite locales as 'low-income' for absurd reason
No woke! Governor signs bill banning DEI programs
Christian who beheaded satanic statue at Iowa Capitol charged with hate crime
Pentagon's special ops office holds talk on 'far-right' domestic terror
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×