Christian clubs said to be 'thriving' in backlash against 'After School Satan Clubs'

'Parents simply won't agree to send their children to a club whose mascot represents pure evil'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 24, 2024 at 7:28pm
(Image by Jeff Jacobs from Pixabay)

(CBN NEWS) -- Despite the efforts of The Satanic Temple (TST) to force the removal of Christian clubs from public elementary schools in the name of diversity, one of the leaders of the largest child evangelism ministry in the world says Christian clubs are thriving throughout the country and around the world.

"Although even the very presence of After School Satan Clubs shows how far America has sunk into moral relativism, these so-called clubs are not succeeding in their goal, which is to scare school authorities into banning all after-school groups so as to oust Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF)'s Good News Clubs," CEF Executive Vice President Moises Esteves said in a press release.

"Satan cannot create anything but trouble, and this is a prime example," he said. "The devil promoters think they're clever, but they don't have a prayer when it comes to persuading parents to choose them for their children over CEF's Gospel-sharing clubs.

Read the full story ›

