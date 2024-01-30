Christian radio broadcaster drops pastor over controversial wedding advice

(FAITHWIRE) -- American Family Radio announced this month it has dropped a program hosted by Alistair Begg, a pastor in Cleveland, Ohio, after he suggested Christians could attend same-sex weddings to “build bridges.”

“Pastor Begg’s program will no longer air on American Family Radio,” AFR Vice President Ed Vitagliano told American Family News. “He is an excellent Bible teacher. We certainly wish him the best.”

The comments that landed Begg in hot water came from a recently resurfaced episode of his podcast, “Truth for Life.” During an episode in September, the pastor touched on a question from a grandmother whose grandson was “about to be married to a transgender person.”

