Christian radio broadcaster drops pastor over controversial wedding advice

Suggested believers could attend same-sex marriages to 'build bridges'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 29, 2024 at 8:09pm
(Photo by Dawid Zawiła on Unsplash)

(FAITHWIRE) -- American Family Radio announced this month it has dropped a program hosted by Alistair Begg, a pastor in Cleveland, Ohio, after he suggested Christians could attend same-sex weddings to “build bridges.”

“Pastor Begg’s program will no longer air on American Family Radio,” AFR Vice President Ed Vitagliano told American Family News. “He is an excellent Bible teacher. We certainly wish him the best.”

The comments that landed Begg in hot water came from a recently resurfaced episode of his podcast, “Truth for Life.” During an episode in September, the pastor touched on a question from a grandmother whose grandson was “about to be married to a transgender person.”

Read the full story ›

