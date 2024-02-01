A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Church leader charged for not reporting sex-abuse allegations

Third-degree felony can carry penalty of up to 7 years in prison

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 31, 2024 at 8:38pm
(Image by ErikaWittlieb from Pixabay)

(WHTM) -- Pennsylvania State Police have charged Rhett Hintze, a lobbyist and “stake president” of seven area Church of Jesus Christ and Latter-Day Saints churches, with being aware of but not reporting child sex assault allegations against a Lebanon County church leader.

The charges were filed on Wednesday and Hintze is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

Police expect Hintze, 50, to turn himself in. He’s charged with “failure to report or refer” allegations, a third-degree felony. In Pennsylvania, third-degree felonies generally can carry prison terms of up to seven years.

WND News Services
