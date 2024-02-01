Church leader charged for not reporting sex-abuse allegations

(WHTM) -- Pennsylvania State Police have charged Rhett Hintze, a lobbyist and “stake president” of seven area Church of Jesus Christ and Latter-Day Saints churches, with being aware of but not reporting child sex assault allegations against a Lebanon County church leader.
The charges were filed on Wednesday and Hintze is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.
Advertisement - story continues below
Police expect Hintze, 50, to turn himself in. He’s charged with “failure to report or refer” allegations, a third-degree felony. In Pennsylvania, third-degree felonies generally can carry prison terms of up to seven years.