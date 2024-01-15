'Clearly a threat': Global elites soil themselves over prospect of Trump win

By Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

Global elites are expressing grave concern over former President Donald Trump securing a reelection victory in 2024 in statements surrounding the World Economic Forum Davos conference.

European and American elites are apprehensive about the potential ramifications of another Trump presidency, according to remarks they gave at and ahead of Davos, Bloomberg reported on Monday, the first day of the conference. They said Trump’s presidency poses possible risks to the world order, based on his first term.

TRENDING: American Roulette

“You know, we’ve been there before, we survived it, so we’ll see what it means,” BlackRock Vice Chairman Philipp Hildebrand stated in a Bloomberg Television interview. “Certainly from a European perspective, from a kind of globalist, Atlanticist perspective, it’s of course a great concern.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Trump is promoting a nationalist, anti-elitist message ahead of the 2024 election. He is leading President Joe Biden in all six battleground states surveyed for a 2024 hypothetical matchup anywhere from 1 to 11 points, according to a recent Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey.

“I don’t think that it’s a foregone conclusion,” former Democratic Vice President Al Gore told Bloomberg Television. “I’ve been through the process, I’ve run four national campaigns over the years and seen it from that perspective. I’ve seen a lot of surprises over the years. Something tells me this may be a year of significant surprises. I hope it’s the case because I don’t want to see him re-nominated and re-elected.”

Are global elites soiling themselves because Trump is their greatest hindrance to killing U.S. sovereignty? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (14 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Trump is ahead of rival candidates by nearly 34 points in Iowa, according to the RealClearPolitics average.

“I’m not sure they’re as significant as some believe,” Gore said about Iowa. “There have been so many examples – last time in 2016 Ted Cruz won the Iowa caucus, and then it mattered not a whit. We’ve seen others win the Iowa caucus on the Republican side and then disappear.”

European Central Bank Chief Christine Lagarde said a Trump reelection is a “threat” to Europe, citing the trade tariffs he imposed, his commitment to NATO and climate change policy in an interview with TV channel France 2 on Thursday, according to Politico.

“If we are to draw lessons from history, meaning the way he ran the first four years of his mandate, it’s clearly a threat,” Lagarde asserted.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!