Climate alarmists say U.S., U.K. militaries 'owe' $111 billion in 'climate reparations'

Chinese news eagerly reported every allegation about environmental damage it could find

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 20, 2024 at 4:00pm
(BREITBART) – China’s state-run Global Times on Wednesday eagerly touted a report from two climate alarmist think tanks, Common Wealth in the United Kingdom and the Climate and Community Project in the United States, that claimed the British and American militaries “owe” $111 billion in “climate reparations” to communities supposedly threatened by their carbon emissions.

The Global Times is the house organ of the Chinese government, the worst polluter and carbon emitter on Earth by a very wide margin, but it naturally left China’s emissions unmentioned as it focused on the “social cost of carbon” calculations run by the two think tanks to slam the “toxic legacy of war” spread by its Western rivals.

The climate change movement always goes easy on China, in part because it knows the Chinese would never tolerate activists interfering with their industrial and military agenda, and such was the case when it came to military “carbon footprints.”

Read the full story ›

