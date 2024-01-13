A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Coded note found hidden in Victorian-era dress solved after 10 years

Included phrases like 'Calgary, Cuba, unguard, confute, duck, fagan'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 13, 2024 at 10:09am
(PIxabay)

(PIxabay)

(ALL THAT'S INTERESTING) – When Sara Rivers Cofield came across a 19th-century silk bustle dress in Maine ten years ago, she immediately decided to add it to her collection of period clothing. But a closer examination of the dress revealed a mystery — a coded note tucked into a secret pocket. Now, a decade later, that code has finally been cracked.

The mysterious note was not — as some suspected — a missive sent between spies, a coded letter for a lover, or even a record of illegal gambling. Instead, a data analyst at the University of Manitoba named Wayne Chan determined that the note was filled with codes meant to represent weather observations for the United States and Canada in 1888.

“When I first thought I cracked it, I did feel really excited,” Chan remarked to The New York Times. He added: “It is probably one of the most complex telegraphic codes that I’ve ever seen.”

Coded note found hidden in Victorian-era dress solved after 10 years
