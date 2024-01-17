'Condemn this evil': U.S. House introduces resolution denouncing Hamas for rapes

(JNS) -- Rep. Lois Frankel (D-Fla.) introduced a bipartisan resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday condemning “rape and sexual violence committed by Hamas in its war against Israel.”

Co-led by Frankel and Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart (R-Fla.), Kathy Manning (D-N.C.) and Jen Kiggans (R-Va.), the resolution has 149 co-sponsors. AIPAC, the American Jewish Committee, Hadassah and other Jewish and pro-Israel groups have also endorsed it.

“This resolution is a testament to the unwavering solidarity of Congress in the condemnation of the ruthlessness perpetrated by Hamas,” Díaz-Balart said. “Hamas’s crimes are unfathomable in their depravity and inhumanity. We must roundly condemn this evil, hold the perpetrators accountable and work to ensure it never happens again.”

