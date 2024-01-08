A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Politics U.S.THE RIGHT STUFF
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert: 'I didn't punch my husband in the face'

'I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 8, 2024 at 6:59pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. (Official portrait)

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. (Official portrait)

(AP) -- An investigation is being conducted into an apparent altercation between U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and her ex-husband Jayson Boebert at a restaurant, police in Silt, Colorado, confirmed Sunday.

It’s unclear what happened on Saturday, but Boebert’s campaign released a statement Sunday in which she said she “didn’t punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested. I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options.”

Police Chief Mike Kite confirmed the investigation, but declined to release details, including who called police.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Jeff Epstein's sex slave turned accomplice missing following release of documents
IDF spokesperson: Conflict with Hamas has 'shifted a stage' to less intense combat
Biden: I'm quietly working with Israel to 'significantly' lower IDF presence in Gaza
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert: 'I didn't punch my husband in the face'
Lost cat found 7 years later living just 900 feet from home
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×