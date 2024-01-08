Congresswoman Lauren Boebert: 'I didn't punch my husband in the face'

(AP) -- An investigation is being conducted into an apparent altercation between U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and her ex-husband Jayson Boebert at a restaurant, police in Silt, Colorado, confirmed Sunday.

It’s unclear what happened on Saturday, but Boebert’s campaign released a statement Sunday in which she said she “didn’t punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested. I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options.”

Police Chief Mike Kite confirmed the investigation, but declined to release details, including who called police.

