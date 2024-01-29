The conquest of demons and 'pharmakeia'

My primary foray into the scholarship of demonology is a three-book series under the title "Dynasty of Darkness." The first volume, "Antichrists of the Ancient World," is complete and published at my bookstore. The second, "Antichrists of the Modern Age," is a close-to-complete book-in-progress. The third, untitled, is in the research phase. The series proceeds from a few basic premises, including:

1. that God's designation of the Pergamum Altar in Revelation 2:13 as "the seat of Satan … where Satan dwells" was meant literally;

2. that all the demons, including Satan, can only enter the physical realm through such "portals," of which there have been many, including the Temple of Marduk in Babylon (which name means "Gate of the gods");

3. that unlike God's righteous angels, who can take human form themselves (Hebrews 13:2), Satan and his fallen angels can only fully operate in the world by physical possession of humans (or lesser created beings per Luke 8:32-33);

4. that Satan wants always to be in possession of someone in order to advance his agenda in the world; and

5. whomever Satan is in possession of at any given time is – essentially – the "Antichrist" of that moment (totally distinct from the "antichrists" mentioned in 1 John 2:18, which are merely Jesus-denying human apostates in a church context).

I believe I comfortably vindicated these hypotheses in my first volume, which traces the succession of (likely) Antichrists in the Bible from Cain through the Old Testament and Apostolic ages and then examines the secular history of the first four centuries of the Christian Era until that satanic portal was destroyed in an earthquake. The second book resumes the documentation of satanic influence associated with that portal from the point at which it was excavated in Turkey by Kaiser Wilhelm II of Germany and reconstructed in Berlin in the late 1800s, where it stands to this day. This documentation includes mention of Hitler's personal recreation of the altar at his Nuremberg Rally Complex, and that of Barack Obama, upon which he gave his acceptance speech for the Democratic nomination for president in 2008. (And, yes, I am stating that I think Obama was and is the best candidate for the final Antichrist, whose identity will not be officially established until the "restrainer" is taken away per 2 Thessalonians 2:1-12.)

This article, however, goes beyond these themes into the area of my current research, which includes a new hypothesis – that inanimate matter can also serve as a form of "portal" that allows demons to influence and torment, if not fully possess, humans. The best example of this is "pharmaceutical" drugs. Biblically, the Greek word "pharmakeia" is directly associated with and even translated as "sorcery," which makes this hypothesis – and even some aspects of the phenomenon of Animism (spirit inhabitation of inanimate objects) – more plausible. (A partial list of verses addressing pharmakeia/sorcery includes 2 Kings 9:22, Isaiah 47:9, 12, Micah 5:12, Galatians 5:20 and Revelation 18:23.)

My first inkling of this as an actual possibility arose from the stark similarities of two drug-induced suicides of young people in the Springfield, Massachusetts, area during our sojourn there as founders of the Redemption Gate Mission. Someone had illegally home-brewed a batch of "Xanax" that somehow drove these two kids to hang themselves. The thing was, however, that they did not know each other, and the deaths were totally unrelated in human terms. Reportedly, both were young women, both engaged in common household tasks who each suddenly stopped what they were doing, went to an upstairs room and immediately hung themselves. Whatever caused them to kill themselves and in the same exact manner was a mystery – but one that led my wife and me to speculate that the drug itself was the cause, and if so, that a specific demon or category of demons used that drug to gain access to these victims. That caused us to start looking more closely at the correlation of specific drugs with specific behaviors – which was easy to do because the "hood" we lived in was filled with addicts of various types.

One of the first things we noticed was that whenever one of our regulars at the mission switched their drug of choice, their behavior radically changed. They exhibited a different form of craziness common to other users of that drug. We also noticed the high correlation of drug use with mental illness, especially schizophrenia – one common symptom of which was hearing voices that told them to do things.

More significant is the growing body of hard data linking Big-Pharma-brewed psychiatric drugs with mass murder and suicide. Not surprisingly the "fact checking" offered by the cover-up kings leading our public health agencies try to dismiss and/or spin the facts to protect their Big-Pharma sugar daddies, but (just as with the COVID cover-up) the stats gathered by independent qualified truth-seekers don't lie

Now, none of these sources mentions a correlation with demons. That would be a bridge too far for their credibility with the secular public. But genuinely Bible-believing Christians know that the spiritual realm, and its wars, are real (2 Corinthians 10:3-5).

I personally survived spiritual warfare that involved drug use – in my case marijuana, of which I smoked mountains in my teens and 20s. I was also, concurrently, an alcoholic for 16 years (from the age of 12) and took other, harder drugs as often as opportunity allowed. I didn't recognize my situation as demonic oppression in those years, but I was fearfully aware of the deterioration of my mental health the longer my psychological addiction to "weed" continued. I did come to realize I was in a form of bondage that was beyond my ability to escape despite many serious, sometimes desperate attempts. Something sinister was working to keep me enslaved which I was powerless to defeat on my own.

Without mentioning demons, Alcoholics Anonymous' first three steps to recovery state: "We admitted we were powerless over alcohol – that our lives had become unmanageable, Came to believe that a Power greater than ourselves could restore us to sanity [and] Made a decision to turn our will and our lives over to the care of God as we understood Him."

In the end, when I had nowhere left to turn and the survival of my young family hung in the balance because of my failures, I finally risked the final option that random Christians had for years urged me to take – and I asked Jesus Christ to come into my heart and change me. That triggered a chain of events with God's fingerprints all over them, that culminated two weeks later in my total surrender to Christ. Alone in my room at a secular drug and alcohol rehab center, I got down on my knees and relinquished all control over my life to Him. In rushed the Holy Spirit like a mighty wind, and I was instantly healed and delivered of even the desire for those substances. On Feb. 1, I will celebrate 38 years of deliverance.

My demons were conquered effortlessly by Christ, who promises the same to all who call upon Him in sincerity of heart. And the Bible says He, in His own perfect timing, will conquer the demons currently running rampant throughout this world. We who are spiritually aware enough to know we ARE spirits temporarily occupying these bodies of flesh should always be mindful of these realities – and learn what we can about the spiritual world for our own self-protection and to be of service to Christ in helping others avoid – or escape – torment and enslavement.

