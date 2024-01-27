More countries suspend aid to UNRWA after allegations employees aided attack on Israel

Kate Anderson

Daily Caller News Foundation

The United Kingdom and several other countries announced Saturday that they were suspending funding to the United Nations’ Relief and Works Agency for Palestine (UNRWA) after allegations that staff may have participated in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Canada and the United States announced Friday that in the wake of the allegations they would temporarily pause funding to the agency, with the State Department saying that it was “extremely troubled by the allegations.” The U.K., Italy and Austria also followed suit this weekend and suspended their aid indefinitely, according to NBC News.

TRENDING: '[Bleep] the Ohio Senate': Leftists melt down as lawmakers override veto, ban child sex changes

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“The UK is appalled by allegations that UNRWA staff were involved in the 7 October attack against Israel, a heinous act of terrorism that the UK Government has repeatedly condemned,” the UK Foreign Office said in a press release. “The UK is temporarily pausing any future funding of UNWRA whilst we review these concerning allegations,” it added.

“The Italian government suspended funding @UNRWA after the atrocious attack by Hamas against Israel on 7 October. Allied countries have recently made the same decision. We are committed to humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian population, protecting Israel’s security,” Italy’s Foreign Affairs Minister Antonio Tajani wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The U.N. announced Friday in a statement that it had received some information about the “alleged involvement of several UNRWA employees in the horrific attacks on Israel on 7 October” and had fired multiple employees as a result. Members of UNRWA have been accused in the past of promoting antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiments, so much so that U.S. elected officials proposed a bill in 2023 to halt funding to the agency until it could be determined that it did not aid Palestinian terrorism.

Did UNRWA employees aid in the attack on Israel? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (4 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked White House spokesperson John Kirby Friday how the U.S. was holding UNRWA accountable and if the White House thoroughly vetted the places its funding was sent. Kirby replied that the U.S. is “willing to hold [UNRWA accountable” if the allegations come out to be true.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: For America's ruling elites, nothing is more precious, wonderful and life-giving to their great cause than the Jan. 6, 2021 "insurrection" at the U.S. Capitol. It's irrelevant that the events didn't come remotely close to constituting an actual "insurrection," or that both police and over 200 undercover FBI assets provoked the riot – which Tucker Carlson calls a "set-up." Yet Vice President Kamala Harris still insists the minor riot was just as horrific as the 9/11 terror attacks and Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor.

WHY are the elites doing this?

It's not just because convicting, imprisoning, torturing and destroying the lives of hundreds of Trump supporters is meant to terrify and intimidate millions of Americans into submission. And it's not just because activist judges and bureaucrats in over 30 states are absurdly trying to keep Trump off their state's election ballots by citing the 14th Amendment's prohibition against anyone who "engaged in insurrection" from holding elective office.

It's because the elites' destruction of America is so rapid, horrendous and obvious that they feel compelled to turn their opponents into monsters – or lose power at the next election. But that doesn't mean just calling conservatives and Christians "racists," "white supremacists," "radical extremists" and "domestic terrorists" as they do continually. They know much more is needed.

Question: What if, far from being horrified by a half-baked riot they absurdly claim is worse than any domestic disturbance since the Civil War, the left actually LOVES the idea of violence on the right – the worse the better – since it perfectly serves their agenda? Increasingly, all the evidence strongly suggests today's power-mad leftist elites not only intend to intimidate and discredit their political opponents by calling them terrorists, they mean to provoke actual violence.

The secret strategies and shocking tactics of today's ascendant far-left elites are exposed as perhaps never before in the January issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, headlined "INCITING VIOLENCE: DEMS' SECRET STRATEGY FOR STAYING IN POWER."

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!