Country music singer releases song endorsing Republican for president

(FOX NEWS) -- A Florida country music star has released a song supporting Gov. Ron DeSantis touting the governor’s leadership that his presidential campaign says will be played at all events going forward.

Billy Dean, a member of the Florida Music Hall of Fame with 3 certified gold albums and 11 Billboard country music top hits to his credit, recorded a song called "Never Back Down" which the DeSantis team used to produce a music video supporting the governor.

"The fight is tough, you gotta stand your ground, and if you still believe in the American Dream then never back down, never back down, never back down, and if you still believe in living free, never back down," Dean sings in the song.

