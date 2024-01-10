Daytime TV star insists Trump will put people in 'camps'

One of the Democrats' key talking points in recent months has been to describe President Donald Trump as Hitler, a dictator.

As part of that mischaracterization, they often claim he wants to, and will, put people in "camps."

The latest to join the effort is Whoopi Goldberg, who referenced Trump and "camps" in a monologue that did not lend itself to recalling a "summer camp" or a "Bible camp."

She said, "What’s interesting for me is that people’s faith in the country is waning. … Because, in fact, here’s a reason Joe Biden ran the way he did. There’s a reason he’s running for democracy now, because that’s really what’s at stake.

"You’re worried that you can’t pay your bill? Wait until the other guy becomes president, and you won’t have to worry about it because you’ll be in some camp somewhere because that’s his promise. His promise to us is he’s going to force people to do his bidding. That’s what he said. I’m going to be good on day one, and I’m going to turn into this other person.

"So, here’s the deal. This is all up to you. This is all up to you. We can sit up here until we’re green in the face, but this really comes down to the people. What is the country you want? Do you want the country that you kind of thought you had where we all get to say what we think and we don’t have to be afraid of being American and believing that, yeah, there will be people who come in, and some will get in quick and some will take a different route. But they’re coming here for a reason because they’re living in a place that’s not good for their families."

Multimillionaire Whoopi Goldberg scolds poor Americans for being upset about high prices and having that guide their vote.

She says "in fact" they "won't have to worry about it because you'll be in some camp somewhere" when Trump becomes president again.

Argues for open borders. pic.twitter.com/hC9qudj9P6 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 8, 2024

A report at the Gateway Pundit warned, "Make no mistake. There are stupid people who watch this show and believe the hosts, no matter how insane they sound."

It continued, explaining Goldberg said on "The View" "if Donald Trump is reelected that he is going to put people in camps. She actually said this on the air, right after scolding people for being upset about inflation under Biden."

Goldberg is far from the first, however, to use that talking point.

Columbia lecturer Tom Watson has claimed, "There will be camps. We will be Spain under Franco. Or worse."

And columnist Greg Sargent claimed, "Trump’s team has promised that if he wins a second term in November, he’ll launch the largest-ever deportation operation and build mass detention camps for immigrants."

Even Snopes, which leans to the far left political agenda, said the claims have dated back to 2017 when Trump, as president, issued an executive order "calling for the federal government to construct additional immigrant detention centers near the Mexican border."

The report noted that nation already had many such facilities, but they're not called "concentration camps."

