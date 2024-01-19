'Dear madam': Doctor suspended after refusing to use preferred pronouns

(THE BLAZE) – A doctor was suspended by a medical college after an argument with a woman who wanted to become a man and was requesting testosterone injections. The doctor said that despite male pronouns and testosterone injections, the patient would remain a woman. The college declared the doctor must adhere to the patient's preferred "gender identity."

Dr. Raymond Brière has 700 patients in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and had been seeing the unnamed woman for at least four years before their confrontation in 2022.

During the appointment, the woman reportedly asked for a prescription for testosterone, citing that she had already been using male pronouns.

