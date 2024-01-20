Dem rep tries to hastily downplay polls showing black American deserting Biden

Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina dismissed polls showing President Joe Biden losing support among black voters Friday.

Multiple polls have pointed to Biden’s declining popularity among the black electorate, signaling a shift from 2020 where he received 92% of the vote. Clyburn pushed back when GMA3 co-host Eva Pilgrim mentioned the apparent drop in support.

TRENDING: Newsomnomics – even worse than Bidenomics

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“I’m concerned when I see this,” Clyburn told Pilgrim. “If there’s any truth to the numbers — I don’t believe them. I talk to black people all the time. I have three black daughters. They tell me differently. My grandchildren tell me differently.”

WATCH:



A GenForward poll provided to Politico in December showed only 63% of black voters supported Biden in the 2024 election, with 17% saying they backed former President Donald Trump. Trump was supported by 12% of black voters in CNN’s 2020 exit poll, pointing to a shift from the level of support he received in 2020.

Are more and more black Americans supporting Trump? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Another early November New York Times survey of six battleground states revealed that Biden fared worse against Trump in states that are more diverse. Trump’s support among the black electorate surged 22 pointed, with the NYT noting the results were “unseen in presidential politics for a Republican in modern times.”

“I don’t know where those numbers are coming from,” Clyburn continued. “When you ask a question and someone is basing their opinion on incomplete information or misinformation and the other side seems to be pretty good at misinformation — we know what happened in the last election. They didn’t stop when the election was over. It’s still going on now. There’s a lot of misinformation out here. There are a lot of things being said that aren’t true.”

Polls have also shown that Hispanic voters have also been turning away from Biden, with many of them believing their economic situation would improve if Trump returned to office.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: For America's ruling elites, nothing is more precious, wonderful and life-giving to their great cause than the Jan. 6, 2021 "insurrection" at the U.S. Capitol. It's irrelevant that the events didn't come remotely close to constituting an actual "insurrection," or that both police and over 200 undercover FBI assets provoked the riot – which Tucker Carlson calls a "set-up." Yet Vice President Kamala Harris still insists the minor riot was just as horrific as the 9/11 terror attacks and Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor.

WHY are the elites doing this?

It's not just because convicting, imprisoning, torturing and destroying the lives of hundreds of Trump supporters is meant to terrify and intimidate millions of Americans into submission. And it's not just because activist judges and bureaucrats in over 30 states are absurdly trying to keep Trump off their state's election ballots by citing the 14th Amendment's prohibition against anyone who "engaged in insurrection" from holding elective office.

It's because the elites' destruction of America is so rapid, horrendous and obvious that they feel compelled to turn their opponents into monsters – or lose power at the next election. But that doesn't mean just calling conservatives and Christians "racists," "white supremacists," "radical extremists" and "domestic terrorists" as they do continually. They know much more is needed.

Question: What if, far from being horrified by a half-baked riot they absurdly claim is worse than any domestic disturbance since the Civil War, the left actually LOVES the idea of violence on the right – the worse the better – since it perfectly serves their agenda? Increasingly, all the evidence strongly suggests today's power-mad leftist elites not only intend to intimidate and discredit their political opponents by calling them terrorists, they mean to provoke actual violence.

The secret strategies and shocking tactics of today's ascendant far-left elites are exposed as perhaps never before in the January issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, headlined "INCITING VIOLENCE: DEMS' SECRET STRATEGY FOR STAYING IN POWER."

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!