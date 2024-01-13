A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education PoliticsTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Dem rep urges DOE to prohibit 'indoctrinating students with anti-Israel propaganda'

Move comes after classroom map left out Jewish state

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 13, 2024 at 5:03pm
(NEW YORK POST) – A Democratic Congressman is urging the Department of Education to put restrictions in place to prevent “anti-Israel propaganda” in city schools after a Qatari-funded map that left out the Jewish state was found posted in a Brooklyn classroom.

Rep. Ritchie Torres called the use of the map “irresponsible, reckless and dangerous,” especially given the current political climate following the horrific October 7 attacks by Hamas, according to a copy of the letter to the Department of Education obtained by the Post.

“Anti-Israel propaganda has no place in the NYC public school system, which should be free of politics,” Torres said in the letter to Chancellor David Banks on Friday.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
