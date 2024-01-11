Dem says 'quiet part out loud' about U.S. immigration crisis

Joe Biden's agenda to open the southern border and allow millions of illegal aliens into the nation appears to have no logical reasoning behind it.

Unless you calculate that Democrats want more illegals, and want to register them to vote even illegally, in order to obtain an electoral advantage.

Many conservatives have suspected just that ever since Biden canceled President Donald Trump's border security procedures when he took office. Millions of illegals have arrived since.

Now a video has surfaced, from about two years ago, in which one Democrat appears to confirm that scheme.

"I need more people in my district just for redistricting purposes," explained Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y., in the video

NY Congresswoman Clarke (D) saying the quiet part out loud about the border: "I need more people in my district just for redistricting purposes." pic.twitter.com/bbDss7cnls — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 8, 2024

A report at RedState.com explained Clarke's video "has been going viral over the past few days and it's easy to see why."

The report explained, "That went viral on X with over 30 million views, with many commenting that this was why Democrats don't want to secure the border or stop illegal aliens from coming in, that they want them for purposes of redistricting and that she was saying 'the quiet part out loud.' More people in a district can mean you are allocated more seats."

The responses were not surprising:

Congresswoman from New York explains why she supports illegal immigration: "I need more people in my district JUST FOR REDISTRICTING PURPOSES.” These Democrats are looking out for themselves, not for America. https://t.co/40ao7wfhcI — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 10, 2024

We need more people to come to America illegally - so I can keep my job in Congress. If you want to know why Ds support illegal immigration, here’s your sorry answer. It's stunning she said it. https://t.co/NxzJbG5sgN — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 9, 2024

Clarke later responded, noting it was a clip from earlier:

Either @elonmusk didn’t realize a right wing troll used a clip of me from years ago out of context to attack immigrants or he didn’t care. It says a lot about him and the downfall of @X under his so-called leadership. https://t.co/XRDe0iqv4X — Yvette D. Clarke (@RepYvetteClarke) January 10, 2024

She complained about Elon Musk's question whether her plan was legal, stating, "Either @elonmusk didn’t realize a right wing troll used a clip of me from years ago out of context to attack immigrants or he didn’t care."

So RedState provided the context:

"The video is from two years ago when there were a lot of Haitians coming in, and that fake story about the CBP whipping the Haitians came out. She was in a virtual meeting of the House Foreign Affairs Committee."

It posted a video that contained her comments, at about the 5:12 mark.

