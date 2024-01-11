DeSantis and Haley trade barbs in tense debate while Trump talks to voters

(JUST THE NEWS) -- While former President Donald Trump fielded questions from Iowa Caucus-goers at a Fox News town hall, two of his rivals for the Republican nomination engaged in a fierce one-on-one debate on CNN.

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who are currently locked in a dead heat for the second-place slot, both participated in the CNN debate, moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, just days ahead of the Iowa Caucus.

Their tense exchanges presented a sharp contrast with Trump's interactors with Caucus-goers and moderators Brett Baier and Martha MacCallum at the Fox event. While Trump did make the occasional quip about his strained relationship with the network and initially suggest Fox might have loaded the audience with his detractors, the affair largely remained amicable.

Read the full story ›