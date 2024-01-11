A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.ELECTION 2024
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

DeSantis and Haley trade barbs in tense debate while Trump talks to voters

Nikki gets labeled as a 'mealy-mouthed politician'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 11, 2024 at 12:28am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Nikki Haley at the Republican presidential primary debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (Video screenshot)

Nikki Haley at the Republican presidential primary debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (Video screenshot)

(JUST THE NEWS) -- While former President Donald Trump fielded questions from Iowa Caucus-goers at a Fox News town hall, two of his rivals for the Republican nomination engaged in a fierce one-on-one debate on CNN.

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who are currently locked in a dead heat for the second-place slot, both participated in the CNN debate, moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, just days ahead of the Iowa Caucus.

Their tense exchanges presented a sharp contrast with Trump's interactors with Caucus-goers and moderators Brett Baier and Martha MacCallum at the Fox event. While Trump did make the occasional quip about his strained relationship with the network and initially suggest Fox might have loaded the audience with his detractors, the affair largely remained amicable.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







DeSantis and Haley trade barbs in tense debate while Trump talks to voters
'I know who it's going to be': Trump mentions his VP pick during town hall
Country music singer releases song endorsing Republican for president
Legendary college-football coach announces retirement, ends iconic career
Chew on this: Classic American gum discontinued after more than 50 years
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×