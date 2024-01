'Direct violent threat to Donald Trump': Alex Soros tweets bullet hole and 47

By Jim Hoft

The Gateway Pundit

They want him gone – no matter the cost.

President Trump is up in the polls, and the Republican base is coalescing around him. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his most formidable primary challenger, dropped from the race and endorsed President Trump on Sunday.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Econ 101: Using gasoline unlikely to end anytime soon

The globalist elites are in a panic. Trump is the greatest threat to their power over humanity in the civilized world. Something must be done.

Alex Soros tweeted out an obvious threat against President Trump on Sunday evening.

Alex Soros is currently facing scrutiny due to his recent tweet sharing a post from the far-left The Atlantic that features a bullet hole and a sum of $47.

“Last year, the crime and inflation crises largely evaporated. So did the leading theories about what had caused them,” the caption reads.

Should the Secret Service probe Alex Soros for threatening President Trump? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (73 Votes) 1% (1 Votes)

Alex is the son of George Soros and the Chair of the Open Society, the largest donor to Democrat politics.

Here’s an excerpt from The Atlantic:

According to Gallup, 77 percent of Americans believe there is more crime in the U.S. than there was a year ago. Economic sentiment has begun to tick up, but it is still near the lowest levels on record. This may help explain Donald Trump’s strength in electoral polls. A recent Wall Street Journal survey found that U.S. voters overwhelmingly believe that Trump will do a better job than Joe Biden when it comes to the economy (52 percent to 35 percent), inflation (51 percent to 30 percent), and crime (47 percent to 30 percent). Voters seem to be yearning for a return to the normalcy of pre-pandemic times, and Trump is promising to give it to them. The absurdity of Trump as the normalcy candidate is almost too much to bear—especially because the normalcy that voters are desperately craving is, in many ways, already here, and Biden helped deliver it.

The Conservative Treehouse reported:

Alex Soros, the son of George Soros, sends a message via his Twitter account that is troubling. Being subtle like a brick through a window the billionaire leftist posts a picture of a “Bullet Hole” and “$47.” President Donald Trump is going to be the 47th President.

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!