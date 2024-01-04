A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
SHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Disability claims among women shot up 55% after rollout of COVID vaccines

CDC still recommending shots for everyone 6 months and older

Published January 4, 2024
Published January 4, 2024 at 3:38pm
(CHILDREN'S HEALTH DEFENSE) – Since February 2021, more than 1 million working U.S. women ages 16-64 have told the U.S. Department of Labor they are disabled, according to a new government report.

Doctors and scientists who spoke with The Defender attributed the unprecedented 55% increase in disabilities to the rollout of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) maintains the vaccines are safe and effective and recommends them for everyone age 6 months and older.

But according to former BlackRock fund manager Edward Dowd, the rise in disability claims represents an ongoing silent catastrophe — one that public health officials and major media are ignoring.

