Disability claims among women shot up 55% after rollout of COVID vaccines

(CHILDREN'S HEALTH DEFENSE) – Since February 2021, more than 1 million working U.S. women ages 16-64 have told the U.S. Department of Labor they are disabled, according to a new government report.

Doctors and scientists who spoke with The Defender attributed the unprecedented 55% increase in disabilities to the rollout of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) maintains the vaccines are safe and effective and recommends them for everyone age 6 months and older.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

But according to former BlackRock fund manager Edward Dowd, the rise in disability claims represents an ongoing silent catastrophe — one that public health officials and major media are ignoring.

TRENDING: Race to succeed Romney gains new names including legendary senator's son

Read the full story ›