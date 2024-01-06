Disney star shares fake AI-generated Trump 'Epstein Island' images, gets slammed

(BREITBART) – Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo has spread fake, AI-generated images with his 8.2 million X followers of former President Donald Trump that falsely depict Trump on an airplane “headed to Epstein Island.”

Ruffalo, who has played the Hulk in multiple Disney Marvel blockbuster movies, shared the images Thursday from a pro-Biden account on X, formerly Twitter. The AI generated images show Trump posing with a group of young blonde females.

As of Friday morning, there has been no Community Notes correction attached to either Ruffalo’s post or the original post. Numerous commenters have slammed Ruffalo, pointing out the images are clearly fake.

