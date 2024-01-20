A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

District issues 'best practices' on how to 'dismantle whiteness' in classrooms

Memo encourages racism against white students through the redistribution of resources

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 20, 2024 at 12:12pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – Milwaukee Public Schools allegedly issued a memo to staff instructing them to "decenter whiteness" in the classroom. The memo states that "whiteness is everywhere around us." The memo was published by Milwaukee Public Schools in July 2023 with the intention of creating "Best practices addressing discipline
disproportionality through a positive educational community."

"In efforts to create an educational community and positive district climate, Milwaukee Public Schools is providing four approaches that all schools are encouraged to utilize," the memo called Educational Community and District Climate begins. The memo was publicized by Young America's Foundation on Friday.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"Whiteness is everywhere around us," the memo reads. "Educational practices have been rooted in Whiteness and coming from a lens of Whiteness for years. Educators should reflect on which elements of Whiteness they see in education, which they participate in, and which elements they can work to dismantle.

TRENDING: 'Pure evil': Anti-Israel protesters scream at hospitalized children!

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Solar firms running out of cash in blue state
Sports Illustrated's entire staff told they are getting laid off
Judge orders wind farm project taken down
Mom who lost daughter to fentanyl hits back at Dem rep who said she was 'used' by GOP
Feds burn over $1 million on video game to help LGBT youth stop 'binge drinking'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×