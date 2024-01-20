District issues 'best practices' on how to 'dismantle whiteness' in classrooms

(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – Milwaukee Public Schools allegedly issued a memo to staff instructing them to "decenter whiteness" in the classroom. The memo states that "whiteness is everywhere around us." The memo was published by Milwaukee Public Schools in July 2023 with the intention of creating "Best practices addressing discipline

disproportionality through a positive educational community."

"In efforts to create an educational community and positive district climate, Milwaukee Public Schools is providing four approaches that all schools are encouraged to utilize," the memo called Educational Community and District Climate begins. The memo was publicized by Young America's Foundation on Friday.

"Whiteness is everywhere around us," the memo reads. "Educational practices have been rooted in Whiteness and coming from a lens of Whiteness for years. Educators should reflect on which elements of Whiteness they see in education, which they participate in, and which elements they can work to dismantle.

