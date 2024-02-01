DNA testing giant 23andMe gets sued as hackers sell info on users with Jewish heritage

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- DNA testing company 23andMe is being accused of failing to notify users with Ashkenazi Jewish and Chinese heritage that they were specifically targeted in a data breach last year and that their information was collated into lists that were sold on the dark web, according to a new lawsuit.

In an October 6 blog post on its website, the company initially disclosed the data breach, which had been going on undetected between May and September of 2023. The post accuses customers of being the source of the issue, saying that the hackers gained access to information by targeting users who recycled the same username and password across multiple websites.

In an update to the blog a few days later, 23andMe said it was investigating the breach with the help of “third-party forensic experts” and federal law enforcement officials.

