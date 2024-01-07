DOJ shells out nearly 4 times more taxpayer dollars on Trump probes compared to Biden

By Jake Smith

Daily Caller News Foundation

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has spent significantly more taxpayer money investigating former President Donald Trump than it has on President Joe Biden, according to a DOJ statement of expenditures released Friday.

The DOJ spent roughly $23 million in taxpayer funds on two investigations led by special counsel Jack Smith into Trump, according to the DOJ expenditure statement. The DOJ has only spent $6.4 million, roughly a quarter of what it spent investigating Trump, on the probe into Biden’s handling of classified documents.

The total cost of Smith’s investigations also included roughly $7.3 million on items related to pay, travel, rent and benefits for staff, according to the expenditure statement. The DOJ also paid roughly $7.2 million of the total expenses on security for Smith and the special counsel “when warranted.”

The total also includes $9 million from the DOJ’s investigation from November 2022 to March 2023, which puts the recent total, recorded through September 2023, at $23 million, according to the expenditure statement. Trump has pled not guilty to Smith’s charges which include allegedly mishandling classified documents and interfering in the 2020 presidential elections.

The DOJ investigation into Biden from January 2023 to September 2023 cost roughly $6.4 million, according to the expenditure statement. Special counsel Robert Hur, who was assigned to the Biden probe in January 2022, is unlikely to charge Biden or anyone else involved in the probe. Hur’s team hopes to produce final investigation results by the end of 2024, according to multiple reports.

The DOJ, White House and Trump campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

