Don't forget! Amnesia and memory loss from head injuries reversed

(STUDY FINDS) -- Could a cure for brain injuries be on the horizon? Researchers at Georgetown University Medical Center and Trinity College Dublin suggest that science could potentially reverse memory loss due to repeated head impacts, a common problem among athletes in sports like football. The study reveals that amnesia and poor memory following a head injury may be the result of an inadequate reactivation of neurons connected to forming memories.

The study’s breakthrough lies in understanding that the memory loss linked to head injuries is not permanent and is not the result of a neurodegenerative disease. Researchers successfully reversed amnesia in mice, allowing them to recall memories lost due to head impacts. This finding opens the possibility of clinically reversing cognitive impairments caused by head trauma.

Previously, the Georgetown team discovered that repeated head impacts cause the brain to change how synapses — the connections between neurons — work. This alteration leads to difficulties in forming new memories and recalling existing ones. In their latest research, the team managed to prompt mice to remember forgotten memories due to head injuries.

