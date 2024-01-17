'They don't like God': Network edits Jesus out of winning QB's interview

Networks often interview the winning quarterbacks in NFL playoff games. And, in turn, the quarterbacks praise their team, their accomplishments, and sometimes more.

One such is CJ Stroud, 22, the youngest starting quarterback to win an NFL playoff game.

He's never been shy about his love for Jesus, explains a report in The Gateway Pundit. and after his Houston Texans beat the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Wild Card game over the weekend, he simply thanked Jesus.

A statement that NBC edited out when it replayed his comments later.

The original:

Nobody believed in CJ Stroud at the beginning of the season. He just won the first round of playoffs. “Give all glory and praise to my Lord Jesus Christ. I mean it’s been amazing being in the city for a short as I’ve been with the love of God.”

pic.twitter.com/Mved2SaN7h — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) January 14, 2024

And the edited:

CJ Stroud has a lot of love for his city ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fZ4zFrcqWt — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 14, 2024

The report explained, "Podcaster Nick Jones took the MSM to task and remarked, 'Look, I’m not surprised at this story one bit….well, I am surprised….I am surprised because the media just seems like they do not even care anymore."



He said, "They don’t care about the perception, they don’t care how it looks ... they don’t like God and they’re not afraid to let you know that."

