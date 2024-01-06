Don't mess with Israel: Bible tells of destruction for those who do

By Robert Anthony

The extreme and irrational reactions by the nations around Israel, a nation defending itself from a brutal terrorist act, prove that this is more than simply politics as usual. All things considered, it's clear there is a spiritual battle raging around this tiny and young nation. Just as the Bible predicted over and again throughout its prophets, it's amazing such a small and lightly populated nation could bring the world to the brink of World War III!

Look at the facts: North Korea just launched a succession of artillery at the South. Serbia is about to restore the draft for war with Kosovo. Azerbaijan and Armenia as still very close to full-scale conventional war. The Muslims are slaughtering innocents in Nigeria. Worse yet, the Muslims in Sudan just slaughtered thousands in small villages in out of the way places.

China and India are still in a hot-border dispute. India and Pakistan have a long-running border dispute. Syria still has a civil war. Turkey just attacked thousands of Kurds in Syria and Iraq. China told President Biden to his face that they will take back Taiwan this year. Iranian proxies are attacking U.S. bases almost daily. Yemen (another Iranian proxy) is attacking ships near in the area. Russia has invaded Ukraine, without any sign of repenting, and every day it seems another Muslim nation makes political and/or military advances against the tiny nation of Israel!

The Bible foretells that in the last days, Israel will be the epicenter of many of these global events, as if to say, "All eyes will be on Israel!" It's amazing to consider that of all these conflicts, the world's attention is in fact fixated foremost on Israel, right now! As terrible as the conflicts all were over the past couple decades, no conflict has brought the world into such strife and division as this current situation involving Israel. The "winnowing fork," as clearly prophesied throughout the Bible, remains God's Israel.

As Israel continues to be revealed as God's land of holy prominence and eternal heritage, let the nations take note and even be warned. Students of war should take the time to study Israel's defense in the Six Day War in 1967 and the Yom Kippur victory they had in defending themselves, outnumbered, in 1973.

The outright miracles God did for Israel throughout those wars, delivering them, should make any enemy of Israel think long and hard before attempting to wipe her "from off the face of the earth." Any nation throughout antiquity that attempted such a feat has been totally and utterly removed from the world.

One story in particular I have enjoyed involves God's people during the reign of King Hezekiah. (You might enjoy reading the story for yourselves. The prophet Isaiah, who lived this story with the king, testifies of all that happened in his book, chapters 36 and 37.) In short, the Assyrian king – who had just absolutely demolished the 10 tribes to the north, some estimating as many as 20 million Israelites slaughtered – marched on to Jerusalem with 185,000 troops, an army that had never lost a battle! King Hezekiah was well aware of all of these facts as he watched the Assyrians surround the walls of Jerusalem with men, weapons and machines of war. Wisely, the king sought the Lord God by His prophet Isaiah. Hezekiah agreed to turn all Jerusalem back to their God and His commandments and practically asked Isaiah to inquire of the Lord, to see if God would save them from certain destruction!

Isaiah inquired of the Lord and returned to the king with His response, chapter 37, vv. 33-35: "[The king of the Assyrians] shall not come into this city, nor shoot an arrow there, nor come before it with shields, nor cast a bank against it. By the way that he came, by the same he shall return. … For I will defend this city to save it for mine own sake, and for my servant David's sake." Understand the odds against Judah; its army couldn't have been much more than 20,000 – and how few of them were actually men of war?! As history tells, Assyria had just destroyed Judah's city of Lachish. There was absolutely nothing stopping them from taking Jerusalem, until the Lord said, "I will defend My Jerusalem!"

And modern archeology testifies to the perfect accuracy of the whole Biblical tale. Here is an article I wrote on the subject with a great video presentation: "The Ancient Site of Nineveh Proves the Bible to be True!"

What happened to the Assyrians? Why did they disappear from history? Why was Babylon able to take over their entire empire? An empire that was undefeatable for decades if not centuries! What the Lord did for Jerusalem and King Hezekiah also completely demolished the Assyrian empire. Read what happened next, chapter 37, verse 36, "Then the angel of the Lord went forth, and smote [killed] in the camp of the Assyrians 185,000: and when they arose in the morning, behold, they were all dead corpses."

The king of the Assyrians returned to Nineveh having lost the entirety of his army. Certainly, as modern archeology confirms, it would not be long until a competitor nation would overthrow Assyria entirely and reign in their stead. Babylon came to power on the heels of God's great overthrow of Assyria, since it was defenseless, totally and completely without an army!

There is another story wherein God fought for the Southern Kingdom, without the people having to lift a single sword, spear or bow! Read 2 Chronicles 14:9-15. A million Ethiopians came against King Asa and the armies of Jerusalem. Asa called upon the Lord his God for help, and the Lord showed up in force! Verse 12 says, "The Lord smote [killed] the Ethiopians before Asa, and before Judah; and the Ethiopians fled." God wiped out a million-man army for His people, and they spoiled their lands greatly and took back to Jerusalem incredible amounts of wealth.

These stories and others: Joshua and Jericho, Moses and Pharoah, David and Goliath, etc. should serve as a warning to the enemies of God and His Israel. The Bible foretells that God will bring the armies of the nations in the end to "the valley of decision" and there the Son of Man will come, riding upon a white horse with the armies of heaven following after Him, and there will be a great victory as the Lord sets up His kingdom on the earth to rule and reign for a thousand years. If some are having a difficult time with the reality of the Living God, I encourage everyone to look at the archeological finds [See several articles written about the archeology] proving the Bible's authenticity and accuracy.

Be warned, all you nations, "For he that touches [Israel] touches the apple of [God's] eye"! And "It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the Living God!" (Zechariah 2:8 and Hebrews 10:31)

Wisdom and prudence say, Let the nations reconsider their advance, position and/or assault against what is God's.

Amen.

Robert Anthony is senior editor of American Revival Press.

