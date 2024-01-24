'We don't see an end in sight': U.S. city spends millions on electric buses that don't run

(FOX BUSINESS) -- The city of Asheville, North Carolina, shelled out millions of dollars in 2018 to add five electric buses to its fleet. Now, three of the five sit idle, and city employees are telling the cautionary tale.

Asheville's interim transportation director, Jessica Morriss, told local station WLOS-TV that the three out-of-commission buses are down due to a combination of software issues and mechanical problems, and one has had a broken door since July that can't be replaced.

"We haven’t been able to get new doors," Morriss told the outlet. "There's no third party that makes a door. We'd have to get custom-made doors."

Read the full story ›