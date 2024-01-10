Dow closes more than 150 points higher ahead of key inflation readings

(CNBC) -- Stocks closed higher Wednesday, with investors awaiting the release of fresh U.S. inflation data and earnings.

The S&P 500 rose 0.57%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 170.57 points, or 0.45%. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.75%.

Intuitive Surgical and Lennar led the broader market higher, gaining more than 10% and 3%, respectively. Intuitive increased its procedure growth outlook for fiscal year 2024 after market close on Tuesday, when Lennar had also announced an increase to its annual dividend.

