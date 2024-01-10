A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Dow closes more than 150 points higher ahead of key inflation readings

'We're in this calm before the realization'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 10, 2024 at 4:07pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by mohamed Hassan from Pixabay)

(Image by mohamed Hassan from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- Stocks closed higher Wednesday, with investors awaiting the release of fresh U.S. inflation data and earnings.

The S&P 500 rose 0.57%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 170.57 points, or 0.45%. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.75%.

Intuitive Surgical and Lennar led the broader market higher, gaining more than 10% and 3%, respectively. Intuitive increased its procedure growth outlook for fiscal year 2024 after market close on Tuesday, when Lennar had also announced an increase to its annual dividend.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Elon Musk sounds alarm after students pushed out of school to house migrants
Another Republican drops out of presidential race
Milestone discovery reveals potential genetic cure for deafness
Instagram deletes conservative organization after Hunter Biden post
Dow closes more than 150 points higher ahead of key inflation readings
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×