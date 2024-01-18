Drug overdose deaths skyrocket to all-time high in major blue city

Brandon Poulter

Daily Caller News Foundation

The city of San Francisco saw a record 806 accidental drug overdose deaths in 2023 as fentanyl continues to plague the state, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Thursday.

Fentanyl, an opioid that can be up to 50 times stronger than heroin, was responsible for 80% of overdoses in 2023, according to data cited from the medical examiner’s office by the Chronicle. The city’s deadliest month was in August, and the number of deaths in the first 11 months surpassed the previous record of 726 deaths in 2020.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“San Francisco alone cannot solve this problem of record overdoses deaths,” Dr. Grant Colfax, director of the city’s Health Department said, according to the Chronicle. “We rely on our city and community partners and our legislators at the local, state and federal level to join us in this moment to continue to tackle this crisis.”

Overdose rates fell in the last four months, but the numbers from the medical examiner’s office are preliminary and can increase or decrease upon further investigation, according to the Chronicle.

“These reductions in deaths in December is not something to tout in a year with a record number of tragic deaths overall,” Colfax said, according to the Chronicle. “Every person who died was someone’s loved one — a child, a sibling, a life partner, a mother, a father, a best friend.”

Overdose deaths increased among Latinos and black people, with a 45% and 38% increase from 2022 in, respectively, according to Chronicle. The number of deaths among white people increased by 4% from 2022.

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a law enforcement task force in October to investigate fentanyl overdose deaths in San Francisco. The task force is made up of members of the San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco district attorney’s office.

San Francisco spent $76 million dollars on drug-treatment programs and nearly $700 million on homelessness from 2021 to 2022, according to the New Yorker.

The city began partnering with the state government in May to address overdose deaths in the city. The task force between the two governments will investigate opioid deaths like homicides, and potentially charge the drug dealers as murderers.

But residents of the drug-ridden Tenderloin district said the efforts haven’t solved the problem.

Breed and Newsom did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: For America's ruling elites, nothing is more precious, wonderful and life-giving to their great cause than the Jan. 6, 2021 "insurrection" at the U.S. Capitol. It's irrelevant that the events didn't come remotely close to constituting an actual "insurrection," or that both police and over 200 undercover FBI assets provoked the riot – which Tucker Carlson calls a "set-up." Yet Vice President Kamala Harris still insists the minor riot was just as horrific as the 9/11 terror attacks and Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor.

WHY are the elites doing this?

It's not just because convicting, imprisoning, torturing and destroying the lives of hundreds of Trump supporters is meant to terrify and intimidate millions of Americans into submission. And it's not just because activist judges and bureaucrats in over 30 states are absurdly trying to keep Trump off their state's election ballots by citing the 14th Amendment's prohibition against anyone who "engaged in insurrection" from holding elective office.

It's because the elites' destruction of America is so rapid, horrendous and obvious that they feel compelled to turn their opponents into monsters – or lose power at the next election. But that doesn't mean just calling conservatives and Christians "racists," "white supremacists," "radical extremists" and "domestic terrorists" as they do continually. They know much more is needed.

Question: What if, far from being horrified by a half-baked riot they absurdly claim is worse than any domestic disturbance since the Civil War, the left actually LOVES the idea of violence on the right – the worse the better – since it perfectly serves their agenda? Increasingly, all the evidence strongly suggests today's power-mad leftist elites not only intend to intimidate and discredit their political opponents by calling them terrorists, they mean to provoke actual violence.

The secret strategies and shocking tactics of today's ascendant far-left elites are exposed as perhaps never before in the January issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, headlined "INCITING VIOLENCE: DEMS' SECRET STRATEGY FOR STAYING IN POWER."

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!