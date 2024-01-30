A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Effeminate' Christ poster sparks anger among believers

'It's absolutely shameful and an aberration'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 29, 2024 at 9:43pm
(Courtesy X / Pasión en Sevilla)

(AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE) -- A poster of Christ to promote Easter week in Seville has drawn a sharp backlash from Spanish ultra-conservatives, who denounced it as "effeminate" and "offensive" to Roman Catholics.

Designed by Seville artist Salustiano Garcia, the poster shows Christ after his resurrection from the dead, stood semi-naked in front of a blood-red background, with the lower part of his body covered by a white cloth.

It shows "the radiant side of Holy Week" in the "purest style of this prestigious painter," said the Council of Brotherhoods and Guilds which organises the main Easter week events in the southern city.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

