Elon Musk defends MAGA after Green Day's slap on New Year's Eve broadcast

(FORBES) -- One of Green Day’s most popular songs got a controversial lyric change during the band's televised New Year's Eve performance Sunday night as frontman Billie Joe Armstrong took a swipe at former president Donald Trump and his supporters, quickly sparking a reaction on social media that caught the attention of the world’s richest man.

Elon Musk accused the band of going "from raging against the machine to milquetoastedly raging for it" after Amstrong swapped a line in the song “American Idiot,” changing it from "I'm not a part of a redneck agenda" to "I'm not a part of the MAGA agenda.”

The move has sparked online fury from supporters of Trump, who coined the phrase "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) during his 2016 presidential campaign.

