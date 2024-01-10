Elon Musk sounds alarm after students pushed out of school to house migrants

(FOX BUSINESS) -- Elon Musk issued an ominous warning after New York City students were forced into remote learning Wednesday as their school was used to house migrants Tuesday night.

"This is what happens when you run out of hotel rooms. Soon, cities will run out of schools to vacate. Then they will come for your homes," Musk wrote Tuesday on X.

Musk responded to a video shared by the LibsofTikTok account showing migrants being dropped off from a yellow school bus to James Madison High School in Brooklyn.

