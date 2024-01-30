'Entirely counterfeit': Harvard 'diversity' chief accused of plagiarism more than 40 times

By Brandon Poulter

Daily Caller News Foundation

Harvard University’s chief diversity and inclusion officer allegedly plagiarized some of her academic works, according to a complaint filed Monday with the university.

The complaint alleged that Sherri Charleston plagiarized 40 passages throughout her works, including in her 2009 dissertation and her single peer-reviewed paper, The Washington Free Beacon first reported. Charleston allegedly did not properly cite almost a dozen scholars when quoting or paraphrasing in her dissertation, and she is accused of re-using a portion of a 2012 study published by her husband, LaVar Charleston, in the peer-reviewed article, which was coauthored by LaVar, according to the complaint.

TRENDING: Will we have a nation left for Trump to fix?

LaVar Charleston is the deputy vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, according to his webpage.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“The 2014 paper appears to be entirely counterfeit,” Peter Wood, head of the National Association of Scholars, told the Beacon. “This is research fraud pure and simple.”

The peer-reviewed article, which was also co-authored with now-dean of Michigan State University’s College of Education Jerlando Jackson, uses the same methodology, description and findings as a 2012 study by her husband, according to the complaint.

Is it now clear that Harvard is the LAST place a young American should go for a good education? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (29 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Sherri Charleston began her role as the chief diversity and inclusion officer in August 2020 and she is described as “one of the nation’s leading experts in diversity,” according to Harvard’s website. Her work involves “translating diversity and inclusion research into practice for students, staff, researchers, postdoctoral fellows and faculty of color.”

Harvard President Claudine Gay resigned on Jan. 2 following a slew of plagiarism allegations and her refusal to say whether calls for genocide violated the university’s code of conduct during a Dec. 5 congressional hearing.

Gay submitted corrections to some of her scholarly work on Dec. 15 involving “quotation marks and citations” and later requested three additional corrections. The Harvard Corporation, the school’s highest governing board, did not make any public statements about the allegations until Dec. 12, despite being made aware of them in late October.

The House Committee on Education and the Workforce is currently investigating whether Harvard looked “the other way” from Gay’s alleged plagiarism.

Harvard and the Office for Equity, Diversion, Inclusion and Belonging did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!