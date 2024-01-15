Epstein 'sought baby farm' so elites could impregnate underage girls

Not unlike multiple previous – and failed – social ideologies about a "super race" of citizens on earth, convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein reportedly wanted to set up a baby farm at his New Mexico ranch.

The purpose would have been to allow underage girls to have the children of those elites in society, those with money and influence.

"According to a report published at SenseofTruth, Epstein's "twisted desire" included "impregnating numerous underage girls at his expansive property, aiming to 'seed humanity' with not only his own DNA but also that of his influential associates."

Epstein was trying to create a baby harvesting farm where him and his elitist buddies would 'seed humanity' with their sperm.

The full video:

Investigative reporter Paul Joseph Watson explained in the video, "We know that Epstein was obsessed with trying to groom the tech elite, like with his infamous dinners with Bill Gates."

He reported, "Basically like all elitists, Epstein was transfixed with transhumanism and life extension technologies. … It turns out Epstein wanted to freeze his own head, and yes, also his penis."

The report said Watson charged, "Epstein’s sprawling ranch in New Mexico, which was pedantically maintained by staff, yet rarely used or visited by Epstein himself, appeared to have one main bizarre function: to serve as a baby-making facility where Epstein would attempt to help foster his dream of ‘seed[ing] the human race with his DNA by impregnating women.'"

The New York Times also reported that Epstein "told scientists and businessmen about his ambitions to use his New Mexico ranch as a base where women would be inseminated with his sperm and would give birth to his babies."

