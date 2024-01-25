A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'All evil in the world is described by the word Hamas in Hebrew'

Christian leader: Rally for Israel in streets and stop political correctness

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 24, 2024 at 8:02pm
Former Miss Iraq Sara Idan holds a sign stating 'Free Gaza from Hamas' in November 2023.

(JERUSALEM POST) -- “Christians, not countries, stand with Israel,” said Knesset Christian Allies director Josh Reinstein on Tuesday.

Speaking during the 20th-anniversary event of his organization, which was held at the Knesset, he said that “our anniversary event highlights the incredible political, diplomatic, and financial support for Israel from Bible-believing Christians, and the power of faith-based diplomacy, particularly during wartime.”

The caucus held the event in the aftermath of the deadliest attack on Israeli troops since the October 7 massacre, which claimed the lives of over 20 soldiers.

Read the full story ›

