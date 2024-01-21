Ex-GOP presidential candidate makes endorsement days before New Hampshire primary

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced his support for former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s presidential bid on Saturday, just days ahead of the first-in-the-nation primary in New Hampshire.

Hutchinson had been running for the Republican nomination since April, but withdrew his candidacy after coming in sixth in Monday’s Iowa caucus. The former governor threw his support behind Haley in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, while taking a shot at former President Donald Trump for being what he views as being divisive.

“Anyone who believes Donald Trump will unite this country has been asleep over the last 8 years,” Hutchinson wrote. “Trump intentionally tries to divide America and will continue to do so. Go [Nikki Haley] in New Hampshire. #FITN”

The former governor, who largely spent his campaign attacking Trump, received less than 200 votes in Iowa, bringing in only 0.2% support, according to The Associated Press’ tabulations. Trump overwhelmingly won with 51%, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with 21.2%, Haley with 19.1% and conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy with 7.7%.

The endorsement marks Haley’s second from a former 2024 Republican presidential candidate, as former Texas Rep. Will Hurd backed the former ambassador after he suspended his campaign in early October.

Trump, who is currently polling double digits ahead of Haley in the Granite State in the RealClearPolitics (RCP) average, received the backing of South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott on Friday. Other former GOP hopefuls who have endorsed Trump include Ramaswamy, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, radio personality Larry Elder and Michigan businessman Perry Johnson.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez are the only former GOP presidential candidates who have yet to make an endorsement in the race.

Haley is polling closest with Trump in New Hampshire, where she has 34% support behind the former president’s 49.7% in the RCP average. DeSantis only has 6.7% support, and is hoping to shore up support in South Carolina’s primary on Feb. 24.

