A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith WorldGOOD NEWS!
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Ex-sniper confirms mass visions of Jesus in Gaza, says thousands of Muslims will come to Christ

'I believe God has a purpose to get the Palestinians to wake up'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 21, 2024 at 7:31pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Pixabay)

(CBN NEWS) -- A former Palestinian sniper turned Christian believes revival will break out in Gaza and thousands will come to Christ after the end of the Israel-Hamas war.

Taysir "Tass" Abu Saada, a former aide to the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, recently told CBN News' Global Lane that God's Holy Spirit is already changing Palestinian hearts through dreams and visions.

"Many Muslims are looking for an alternative to Islam," he said. "My team is, naturally, sharing Christ. So we are looking at a good revival going on already in the Gaza Strip."

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Jig is up: Reporter describes election expert breaking into voting machine
New Hampshire Trump voters 'with him until end,' indictments be damned
'[Bleep] yeah!' Chatbot starts swearing, calls itself 'worst delivery service'
Man and woman accused of toppling radio station tower to steal $100 in copper
Ex-sniper confirms mass visions of Jesus in Gaza, says thousands of Muslims will come to Christ
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×