Ex-sniper confirms mass visions of Jesus in Gaza, says thousands of Muslims will come to Christ

(CBN NEWS) -- A former Palestinian sniper turned Christian believes revival will break out in Gaza and thousands will come to Christ after the end of the Israel-Hamas war.
Taysir "Tass" Abu Saada, a former aide to the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, recently told CBN News' Global Lane that God's Holy Spirit is already changing Palestinian hearts through dreams and visions.
"Many Muslims are looking for an alternative to Islam," he said. "My team is, naturally, sharing Christ. So we are looking at a good revival going on already in the Gaza Strip."