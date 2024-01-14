A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health Money Politics U.S.YOUR GOVERNMENT AT WORK
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

FAA wants to hire people with 'severe' intellectual, psychiatric disabilities under DEI push

'The most under-represented segment of the federal workforce'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 14, 2024 at 5:05pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is actively recruiting workers who suffer "severe intellectual" disabilities, psychiatric problems and other mental and physical conditions under a diversity and inclusion hiring initiative spelled out on the agency’s website.

"Targeted disabilities are those disabilities that the Federal government, as a matter of policy, has identified for special emphasis in recruitment and hiring," the FAA’s website states. "They include hearing, vision, missing extremities, partial paralysis, complete paralysis, epilepsy, severe intellectual disability, psychiatric disability and dwarfism."

TRENDING: German farmers have discovered Western elites' kryptonite

The initiative is part of the FAA’s "Diversity and Inclusion" hiring plan, which claims "diversity is integral to achieving FAA's mission of ensuring safe and efficient travel across our nation and beyond." The FAA’s website shows the agency’s guidelines on diversity hiring were last updated on March 23, 2022.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Israel readies for possibility of pregnancies in hostages raped by Hamas
Israeli hostages' fate unknown, Hamas spokesman says
Woman withdraws from dating scene after scorned lover crashes night with bombshell
Vaccinated and boosted hunky soap star's fiancee blames COVID for his death
Fed-up bosses on why they refuse to hire Gen Z
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×