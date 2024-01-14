FAA wants to hire people with 'severe' intellectual, psychiatric disabilities under DEI push

(FOX NEWS) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is actively recruiting workers who suffer "severe intellectual" disabilities, psychiatric problems and other mental and physical conditions under a diversity and inclusion hiring initiative spelled out on the agency’s website.

"Targeted disabilities are those disabilities that the Federal government, as a matter of policy, has identified for special emphasis in recruitment and hiring," the FAA’s website states. "They include hearing, vision, missing extremities, partial paralysis, complete paralysis, epilepsy, severe intellectual disability, psychiatric disability and dwarfism."

.@porterstansb wrote about the crisis of leadership at Boeing over a year ago- and now he sees major risks to airplane safety because of their DEI obsession- that and more on this Buck Brief ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EI6XlXRylT — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) January 10, 2024

The initiative is part of the FAA’s "Diversity and Inclusion" hiring plan, which claims "diversity is integral to achieving FAA's mission of ensuring safe and efficient travel across our nation and beyond." The FAA’s website shows the agency’s guidelines on diversity hiring were last updated on March 23, 2022.

