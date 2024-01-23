A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money Politics U.S.THE SOCIAL DISEASE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Facebook made major change after years of PR disasters, and news sites are paying the price

'The firehose of traffic was never going to pay for ... the majority of our journalism'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 22, 2024 at 9:09pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- Mother Jones CEO Monika Bauerlein has had a front-row seat in recent years to watch Facebook upend the media industry.

Bauerlein, who took over as CEO of the publication nine years ago, remembers when about 5 million users a month visited the Mother Jones website after coming across articles distributed on Facebook. That was in 2017.

But Facebook, now known as Meta, is out of the news business, a move that’s disrupted the traffic flow for many publications — Mother Jones has seen a 99% drop in Facebook referrals since its peak — and had disastrous consequences for some. In September, Meta said it would “deprecate” its Facebook news tab in European countries including the U.K., France and Germany as “part of an ongoing effort to better align our investments to our products and services people value the most.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: Kari Lake reveals if she would accept VP slot under Trump
Facebook made major change after years of PR disasters, and news sites are paying the price
At Auschwitz, Musk says social media, free speech would have prevented extermination
Bill would ban sending sexy selfies unless you meet one criteria
Disease X: Experts project it could be 20 times deadlier than COVID
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×