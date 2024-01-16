Fake meat? Grill me a 'slurry' of E.coli and antibiotics

The legal teams at Liberty Counsel are working to oppose a World Health Organization scheme to eliminate meat and replace it with a product that comes from Silicon Valley, a "slurry" of E.coli and antibiotics.

Liberty Counsel chief Mat Staver explains WHO's chief already has announced those plans, and "if Congress allows Joe Biden to sign the upcoming WHO Pandemic Treat and revised International Health Regulations, the WHO will be able to dictate our food supply."

"Why does the World Health Organization want to replace meat in favor of Silicon Valley's toxic chemical slurry? Perhaps it's because the WHO's biggest funder, Bill Gates, just happens to be the biggest investor of fake meat," the report explains.

The group is working with lawmakers to support HR79 and HR1425 and S44, which would prevent Biden from casting the United States into the pool of slurry advocates.

To that end, his organization is reporting on the essence of the created-meat process.

"To create 'plant-based meat,' manufacturers edit the gene sequences of bacteria and E.coli, then 'ferment' the brew to produce a meat-like product. That’s right, plant-based meats are created using E.coli, the extremely dangerous foodborne bacteria that sends an average of 73,000 Americans to the hospital each year. The 'meat' slurry is then treated with massive amounts of anti-biotics to keep it from killing people," the organization revealed.

"The by-products of this process are so dangerous they can only be 'created' in a biohazard facility and must be incinerated after use to prevent environmental contamination."

The report cited the description of "franken-foods" from Sally K. Norton, the former director for the University of North Carolina's National Institute of Health program.

"Food companies use truly scary ingredients and techniques to make today’s plant-based meat substitutes," Norton described. "The manufacturing process is called 'gene-edited fermentation' or 'precision fermentation' occurring in large bio-hazard lab facilities."

Norton says what's involved includes "micro-organisms that have never been seen on Earth before."

The possible side effects? "Accidental epidemics of (yet more) untreatable infectious illnesses."

The report notes Alan Lewis, of Natural Grocers, documented the E.coli-antibiotic-slurry process.

The report said, "To create 'lab-grown meat,' the companies alter the stem cells of beef, chicken, and pork. 'Bioengineers edit the genes of animal cells to enable them to survive in the fermentation tanks and grow exponentially fast to keep costs down,' Lewis explained. 'They remove the normal growth-regulating genes to bypass the cells' normal growth limits (a self-regulation process) and to make them thrive on starch and sugar.'"

The report continued, "You know what else thrives on starch and sugar? Cancer. In fact, Lewis goes on to note that this process 'creates unregulated anerobic growth—the definition of tumor cells. Basically, this technique creates cancer tissue to be sold as a human food.'"

Staver's organization reported, "Bill Gates wants us to eat cancer-causing foods. How convenient, then, that Gates is also heavily invested in the pharmaceutical industry, which peddles drugs to treat cancer. Since 2002, Gates’ various foundations have spent billions of dollars buying up pharmaceutical stocks and funding pharmaceutical factories and initiatives."

So far, two lab-grown meats have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, after both companies were funded by Gates.

Staver wrote, "But perhaps Bill Gates’ best investment has been in the WHO. As I have written many times over the past two years, Bill Gates is the single largest private contributor to the WHO. In fact, in 2021 alone, Gates gave the WHO 1.4 billion dollars — more than any other person or government in the world."

