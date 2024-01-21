A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Hostages' families pitch tents outside Netanyahu's home, vow to remain until 'deal' reached

'We love our children more than we hate Hamas'

Published January 21, 2024 at 6:35pm
Published January 21, 2024 at 6:35pm
Families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas post tents outside Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in January 2024. (Video screenshot)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Family members of Hamas hostages, accompanied by protesters, pitch tents on the sidewalk of Azza Street outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private home in Jerusalem after staging a protest demanding the government strike an immediate hostage deal.

The demonstration takes place on the backdrop of a proposed plan by the U.S., Egypt and Qatar to end the ongoing war and arrange the return of the hostages held in Hamas captivity.

According to a spokesman from the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, the demonstrators will remain in their tents until “the prime minister agrees to a deal to return the hostages.”

