Hostages' families pitch tents outside Netanyahu's home, vow to remain until 'deal' reached

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Family members of Hamas hostages, accompanied by protesters, pitch tents on the sidewalk of Azza Street outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private home in Jerusalem after staging a protest demanding the government strike an immediate hostage deal.

The demonstration takes place on the backdrop of a proposed plan by the U.S., Egypt and Qatar to end the ongoing war and arrange the return of the hostages held in Hamas captivity.

"Dozens of families of ISR hostages set up tents

in front of the Netanyahu villa in Caesarea" https://t.co/flbSNK3oap — Marian Houk (@Marianhouk) January 19, 2024

According to a spokesman from the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, the demonstrators will remain in their tents until “the prime minister agrees to a deal to return the hostages.”

