Hostages' families pitch tents outside Netanyahu's home, vow to remain until 'deal' reached

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Family members of Hamas hostages, accompanied by protesters, pitch tents on the sidewalk of Azza Street outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private home in Jerusalem after staging a protest demanding the government strike an immediate hostage deal.
The demonstration takes place on the backdrop of a proposed plan by the U.S., Egypt and Qatar to end the ongoing war and arrange the return of the hostages held in Hamas captivity.
Advertisement - story continues below
"Dozens of families of ISR hostages set up tents
in front of the Netanyahu villa in Caesarea" https://t.co/flbSNK3oap
— Marian Houk (@Marianhouk) January 19, 2024
TRENDING: DeSantis' 'participation trophy' – why good people don't run for office
According to a spokesman from the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, the demonstrators will remain in their tents until “the prime minister agrees to a deal to return the hostages.”