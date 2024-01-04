A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Family faces 'horrific' antisemitic harassment at mall over teen's IDF jacket

Intends to press charges over incident

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 4, 2024 at 3:24pm
(Pexels)

(FOX NEWS) – A Jewish family is speaking out after their teen daughter faced antisemitic harassment for wearing an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) jacket to a New Jersey mall.

In the incident caught on video at American Dream in East Rutherford, Palestinian supporters are seen shouting expletive-laced messages while accusing Maya Vaxman-Magid of "supporting genocide."

"You should be embarrassed," one unidentified harasser shouted, going on to call the teen a "White piece of s---" while declaring she is from Palestine and is "proud to say it."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







