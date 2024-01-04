Family faces 'horrific' antisemitic harassment at mall over teen's IDF jacket

(FOX NEWS) – A Jewish family is speaking out after their teen daughter faced antisemitic harassment for wearing an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) jacket to a New Jersey mall.

In the incident caught on video at American Dream in East Rutherford, Palestinian supporters are seen shouting expletive-laced messages while accusing Maya Vaxman-Magid of "supporting genocide."

"You should be embarrassed," one unidentified harasser shouted, going on to call the teen a "White piece of s---" while declaring she is from Palestine and is "proud to say it."

