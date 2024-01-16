Famous author's claim Bible is a 'work of fiction' ignites social media furor

(FAITHWIRE) -- Famous author Joyce Carol Oates has faced an onslaught of criticism in recent days after posting on social media her belief the Bible is “a work of fiction.”

“The bible, as you call it, is a work of fiction; or rather, an anthology of fictions,” Oates wrote in a Jan. 11 X post. “It is not ‘the’ bible for much of the world’s population & those who claim it as their own select those verses that appeal to them while ignoring other verses. Fertile ground for hypocrisy.”

the bible, as you call it, is a work of fiction; or rather, an anthology of fictions. it is not "the" bible for much of the world's population & those who claim it as their own select those verses that appeal to them while ignoring other verses. fertile ground for hypocrisy. https://t.co/fWT8lC4ipM — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) January 12, 2024

TRENDING: The cultural blacklash against wokeism continues, thankfully

Before we get into the reaction to this post, it’s important to note the impetus for these comments, which appear to be part of a reaction to a separate statement on X originating from writer Matthew Sitman.

Read the full story ›