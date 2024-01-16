A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions FaithTESTING THE FAITH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Famous author's claim Bible is a 'work of fiction' ignites social media furor

Says believers 'select those verses that appeal to them while ignoring other verses'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 15, 2024 at 7:45pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FAITHWIRE) -- Famous author Joyce Carol Oates has faced an onslaught of criticism in recent days after posting on social media her belief the Bible is “a work of fiction.”

“The bible, as you call it, is a work of fiction; or rather, an anthology of fictions,” Oates wrote in a Jan. 11 X post. “It is not ‘the’ bible for much of the world’s population & those who claim it as their own select those verses that appeal to them while ignoring other verses. Fertile ground for hypocrisy.”

TRENDING: The cultural blacklash against wokeism continues, thankfully

Before we get into the reaction to this post, it’s important to note the impetus for these comments, which appear to be part of a reaction to a separate statement on X originating from writer Matthew Sitman.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Air pollution is making people lazier, study claims
Is night mode a myth? Study unveils truth about screen color and sleep
You're hired! Trump wins Iowa Caucus in landslide
'You moron': 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant viciously slammed for missing bonus puzzle
Woman leaves date in the dust after he tries to bamboozle her into babysitting kids
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×