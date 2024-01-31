A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
American Culture Wars Diversions Politics U.S.WND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Famous surf brand faces backlash for promoting trans surfer instead of Bethany Hamilton

'Male-bodied athletes should not be competing in female sports. Period'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 30, 2024 at 8:14pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo by Jeremy Bishop on Unsplash)

(Photo by Jeremy Bishop on Unsplash)

(CBN NEWS) -- Rip Curl, an iconic surf brand, is under fire after featuring a transgender female-identifying competitive surfer on a now-deleted Instagram post promoting women's surfing last week.

The Australia-based surf brand made a quick move last Thursday to remove its post featuring 44-year-old trans surfer Sasha Jane Lowerson from its "Meet The Local Heroes of Western Australia" campaign.

TRENDING: New poll: Massive majority support assisted suicide if life is 'complete'

The image of the Western Australian professional longboarder, who identifies as female, did not sit well with Rip Curl's customers, especially after news that it severed ties with Christian pro-surfer and shark attack survivor Bethany Hamilton–allegedly over her opposition to transgender females competing in women's sport.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'My body was just [bleeped] up': 'Religion' of 'Star Wars' took toll on actress' health
Famous surf brand faces backlash for promoting trans surfer instead of Bethany Hamilton
'I felt so comforted': 'Wonder Years' star reveals powerful lessons learned reading entire Bible
Netanyahu: No withdrawal from Gaza or freeing many terrorists for hostages
Secret document details Hamas psychological warfare
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×