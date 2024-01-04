A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education MoneyWND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Fans react to 'Jeopardy!' contestant's 'absolutely tragic' loss after misreading clue

'A painful way to lose'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 3, 2024 at 8:28pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Ken Jennings (Sony Pictures Television Jeopardy Productions)

Ken Jennings (Sony Pictures Television Jeopardy Productions)

(FOX NEWS) -- A "Jeopardy!" contestant named Sophia lost her game on Tuesday night after seemingly misunderstanding the Final Jeopardy clue.

Fans of the game show have rallied around the young woman after her loss, calling the moment "brutal" and "a painful way to lose."

Going into the final round, Sophia was in second place with a total of $14,600. A man named Michael was in first place with $28,800, and a woman named Sharon placed third with $5,800.

TRENDING: Auto-company investors watch their dollars as EV sales plunge

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Israeli news anchor packs heat live on air amid fear of another Hamas attack
Iran says at least 95 killed in blasts at a ceremony honoring slain general
People 'reset' their virginity for New Year
Activists troll disgraced ex-Harvard president with 'moving day' sign, U-Haul trucks
Fans react to 'Jeopardy!' contestant's 'absolutely tragic' loss after misreading clue
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×