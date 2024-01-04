Fans react to 'Jeopardy!' contestant's 'absolutely tragic' loss after misreading clue

(FOX NEWS) -- A "Jeopardy!" contestant named Sophia lost her game on Tuesday night after seemingly misunderstanding the Final Jeopardy clue.

Fans of the game show have rallied around the young woman after her loss, calling the moment "brutal" and "a painful way to lose."

Going into the final round, Sophia was in second place with a total of $14,600. A man named Michael was in first place with $28,800, and a woman named Sharon placed third with $5,800.

TRENDING: Auto-company investors watch their dollars as EV sales plunge

Read the full story ›