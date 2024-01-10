Fauci 'doesn't recall' dozens of his actions about COVID pandemic

Anthony Fauci, the ex-chief of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease and White House COVID adviser, told Congress this week dozens and dozens of times that he didn't remember key facts about his actions regarding the pandemic that came out of a China lab and circled the globe, killing millions.

And that prompted the Children's Health Defense organization to conclude he was evading providing answers about critical components of the nation's response, such as shot mandates, social distancing and masks, developed under his guidance.

Fauci was summoned by Congress to answer questions about COVID and its toll on Americans by the House of Representatives' Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Chairman Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, explained, "Dr. Fauci’s testimony today uncovered drastic and systemic failures in America’s public health systems." But he noted Fauci apparently "had no idea what was happening under his own jurisdiction at NIAID."

The Hill reported that Fauci offered "his expertise on preparing for potential outbreaks in the future." But the Washington Times pointed out the 83-year-old "couldn’t remember many details about his advocacy of lockdowns, his flip-flopping on mask mandates and his decision to allow government funding of gain-of-function research in China that might have led to the pandemic."

In fact, a New York Post report explained Fauci claimed to "not recall" key COVID-19 details and conversations "more than 100 times."

The report documented how Fauci also "repeatedly played semantics with the definition of gain-of-function in an attempt to avoid conceding that NIH funded potentially dangerous research in China."

The Post said Wenstrup explained, "This is an opportunity for Dr. Fauci to explain his COVID-19 policy positions."

Wenstrup's subcommittee, the report explained, has focused in particular on efforts by Fauci and former National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins to censor voices that deviated from their theory that the virus leaked accidentally from the Wuhan, China, lab

The report noted the Government Accountability Office confirmed in 2023 that the NIH gave more than $1.4 million to Chinese research institutions between 2014 and 2019 despite serious biosafety concerns, including at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The Post noted the House members also are investigating the influence Fauci had over the U.S. intelligence community about the origin of the pandemic after a whistleblower charged the Fauci secretly visited CIA headquarters to "influence" analysts who subsequently claimed they could not say if the virus leaked from a lab or what.

The reporting also revealed Fauci confirmed that ideas like six feet of separation to limit COVID's spread "sort of just appeared" and lacked scientific standing.

Fauci confirmed those restrictions were likely weren't "based on scientific data."

The CHD reported Francis Boyle, a professor of international law in Illinois and a bioweapons expert, said in an interview with The Defender Fauci should be prosecuted.

"Fauci knew exactly what was going on at the Wuhan BSL4 [biosafety level 4] and the University of North Carolina BSL3 — he was paying for it,” Boyle said. “He has repeatedly perjured himself in testimony before Congress. This is just more of the same."

